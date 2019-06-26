ARA And CCAs Launch Conservationist of the Year Award

The newly-formed Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Conservationist of the Year Award is designed to annually recognize a certified crop adviser who delivers exceptional conservation advice and results, offers outstanding customer service, is highly innovative, has shown leadership in conservation, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of conservation ideas and the transfer of conservation knowledge within the agriculture industry.

The award is intended to recognize the accomplishments of an individual CCA. The award recipient may be an independent crop adviser or a company employee, and will receive:

A special recognition at an event at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Washington, D.C.

A commemorative plaque.

A one-year membership or membership renewal in the American Society of Agronomy.

A $2,000 stipend.

The award is supported by the signatory members of the Memorandum of Understanding, including USDA-NRCS, ARA, American Society of Agronomy, CropLife America, Crop Science Society of America, National Association of Conservation Districts, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Soil Science Society of America, Syngenta, and The Fertilizer Institute. The American Society of Agronomy administers the award.

For more details about the award and nomination process, click here.

