Aqua-Yield Introduces NanoPhos

Using nanotechnology, Aqua-Yield launches its NanoPhos product to help improve plant’s uptake of macronutrients and micronutrients. The product was launched at the 2017 ARA Conference and Expo.

The product is available for worldwide distribution and application rates are 4 ounces per acre.

Clark Bell, CEO and Aqua-Yield co-founder, says; "Our 2.5-gallon product containers easily care for 80 acres and therefore immediately take center stage as one of the most environmentally friendly phosphorus applications ever offered."

Aqua-Yield research shows that NanoPhos maximizes crops’ use of applied phosphorus which leads to improved stress tolerance and yield. Laboratory, clinical and practical research clearly indicates that NanoPhos enhances energy maintenance in crops and helps them better respond to changes in the environment. NanoPhos also increases plant tillers, enhances seedling, spring and young tissue growth rates.

Aqua-Yield Chief Science Officer, Landon Bunderson Ph.D stated; "NanoPhos leverages a unique nanotechnology that was designed specifically to penetrate plant leaf and root cells. Liquid fertilizers are widely used to provide highly available and immediate nutrition to crops. While this strategy does improve crop nutrient status, it is often inefficient and wasteful. NanoPhos delivers phosphorus faster and more efficiently through root and shoot tissue giving growers the benefits of liquid nutrition without the common drawbacks."

NanoPhos can be applied via foliar spray, pivot injection, drip irrigation and aerial application.