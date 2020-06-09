Applications Open for Food and AgTech Bootcamp

AgLaunch, the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, Sync Space and The Biz Foundry are partnering to offer a 5-week virtual bootcamp to develop promising agriculture and food-focused startups. Applicants should be innovators who are interested in growing their agricultural and food startups and working directly with farmers or local food businesses.

The bootcamp will be held in half-day sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 7-August 6, 2020 from 2-5 pm EST (1-4 pm CST). Teams accepted into the program will experience best-in-class agricultural entrepreneurship programming with engagement from members of the AgLaunch Farmer Network, as well as a national network of investors and mentors.

Companies from across the globe that provide competitive advantages or new market opportunities for row crops, vegetable and specialty crops, livestock, and value-added production in food and beverage and are interested in partnering with farmers and businesses in Tennessee based on the unique nature of Tennessee’s agriculture sector are encouraged to apply.

Eligible teams do not have to be located in Tennessee and can include:

New startups focused on agriculture;

Faculty/student teams commercializing ag-related technology; and

Existing agriculture companies exploring new innovation.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center for the fifth year and new partners Sync Space and Biz Foundry to help develop potential startups,” Pete Nelson, Executive Director of AgLaunch, said. “We’re hoping that this bootcamp will give participating teams the opportunity to gain the resources and support they need to be successful in the agriculture industry, particularly for our farmers in Tennessee.”

Participating teams will receive agricultural entrepreneurship programming through AgLaunch connected with business expertise from KEC, Sync Space and Biz Foundry on agricultural markets, investors and mentorship; the framework for organizing, validating and communicating their ideas; and the opportunity to perfect their pitch. Teams will also gain consideration for Innova venture funding and participation in the AgLaunch365 program.

Applications are being accepted through midnight EST on June 21, 2020. Entrepreneurs with an idea or an agtech startup who are interested in the intensive bootcamp can apply here.

