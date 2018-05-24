App Allows for Easy Input Purchasing

Input buying is at your fingertips—literally. Agrellus, an online input provider, announced it’s unveiling an app for iPhone and Android that allows farmers to shop for inputs with the tap of a finger.

“We’ve launched the brand new Agrellus mobile app for growers around the country to buy seed, fertilizer, chemicals, irrigation parts and more at better prices,” says James Ferraro of Agrellus. “Growers can use the Agrellus app to check labels, set GPS delivery locations, upload permits and make brand name or custom requests on thousands of products.”

The app allows users to “find,” “request,” “view quotes” and “accept and pay” for inputs.

Quotes are sent to users from actual retailers or manufacturer, with most quotes hitting user phones in just a few days. After finding the product or services that fit needs best, simply place the order. Agrellus accepts credit cards, electronic bank transfers, John Deere financing and supplier-approved credit.

The company was founded in Texas in 2015 and launched the online input platform in 2017. It’s owned by Texas farmers, ag retailers, Silicon Valley technology executives and independent investors.

Looking for other useful apps? Check out this weather app, this field scouting app or this farm safety app.