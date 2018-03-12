Apache Launches AS360 Compact Self-Propelled Sprayers

Designed to be compact, lightweight and agile, the Apache AS360 sprayer is the lightest sprayer from Equipment Technologies—weighing 16,900 lb.

Key features include a 650-gallon tank, independent front, 168 hp Cummins engine and 4-speed JCB Powershift transmission.

A narrow axle option and tight turning radius enables easy road travel, ample gate clearance and superior machine maneuverability.

The cab features a 360-degreee view and is outfitted with a Grayhill touchscreen display. Precision ag options include a Raven Viper 4+ with PWM product pump control for improved application rates, Raven 600S GPS antenna, high performance dual-frequency receivers and more.

“Whether the AS630 is used as the first, second or third sprayer in an operation, operators can rest easy knowing they will enjoy the reliability and simplicity that comes with every Apache Sprayer,” says Matt Hays, CEO of Equipment Technologies.