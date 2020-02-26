The Andersons To Double UAN Storage at Lordstown Terminal

At its Lordstown, Ohio, wholesale fertilizer distribution terminal, The Andersons is constructing a 1.5 million gallon urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) storage tank. Expected to be completed in June, the new tank will double the site’s total capacity to be 3 million gallons.

The company says the site is unique because it’s able to blend ammonium thiosulfate (ATS.) Additionally, the terminal has an unattended automated loadout system so customers can load any time.

“The construction of this additional capacity at our Lordstown facility is exciting,” Andy Spahr, Director of Primary Nutrients for The Andersons, said in a news release. “Lordstown is a critical part of our primary nutrient distribution network, and we look forward to expanding our safe and convenient liquid fertilizer terminal to better serve our partners in the region.”

