The Andersons Adds Biological to Nutrient Portfolio

Starting this year, The Andersons will offer a biological nutrient called BioKick that mixes with liquid starters and is applied at planting. The company says it disperses equally throughout the fertilizer for uniform application.

BioKick includes biologicals that work synergistically with liquid starter for corn and wheat crops. It works with the soil to enhance early growth and increase the uptake of nutrients throughout the season.

"The struggle with many biological products available today is that they don't mix easily with liquid starter fertilizers. For those that do, growers run into limitations around mixing and application timing. We have invested a lot of time and resources into the development of our new BioKick microbial product to be sure it is easy to handle for our customers and growers and performs well in the field," said Sarah Pirolli, vice president of sales and sperations for The Andersons Plant Nutrient Group in a recent news release.

In addition, The Andersons is employing formulation-stabilizing technology to create better shelf life, so farmers don’t have to store the product in special conditions. This is the first of a series of biological products the company will launch.

Read more crops news here:

John Phipps: Are Monarch Butterflies On the Verge of Extinction?

Corn Growers and Environmental Defense Fund Form Partnership

Ferrie: When to Expect Yield Response From Starter Phosphorus

Soil Testing Start Up Buys Iowa Lab

Crop Insurance Changes Favor Farmers Considering Prevent Plant in 2020

John Phipps: Sustainable Agriculture Movements Often Miss the Mark