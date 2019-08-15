Analysts Think Pro Farmer Crop Tour Could Give Market Some Answers

As scouts gear up to kick off the 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, many are already buzzing about what scouts might find this year. Analysts are keeping a close eye on the tour, saying it could give the market more insight into the potential of this year’s crop.

"I think it's going to come down to ear count,” said Chip Nellinger, with Blue Reef Agri-Marketing. “I think some of these fields are going to be so late that it's going to be impossible to tell whether they're going to make it the black layer lot.”

While Nellinger knows the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour won’t give the market all the answers it’s looking for, he says the consistency of the Crop Tour could help provide more clarity this year.

"The way they count ears, the way they walk into the field is pretty consistent with their methodology,” said Nellinger. “If there's an ear count issue, stand issues or holes in the field, it should be borne out in that crop tour.”

Nellinger says for corn, he’ll be able to see how the late-planted crops could yield, as well as comparing this year’s ear counts to past years.

For soybeans, Sam Hudson, with Cornbelt Marketing, says it all comes down to potential.

"Generally speaking, we lose an hour and 15 minutes or more of sunlight in the month of August, and two and a half hours by the end of September," said Hudson. "We know the growing season is coming to a close, and I think it's going to be good to see what the boots on the ground are seeing, in terms of both corn and soybeans."

Hudson said watching the tour each year gives him a good snapshot of what the crop potential in the core of the Corn Belt, but this year could expose the market to even more.

“I think comparing the early crops versus the late crops is going to be interesting to just to see how those compare and what differences we're seeing,” said Hudson. “I’m also interested in seeing how these genetics have taken us this year in terms of weather issues we’ve seen in 2019.”