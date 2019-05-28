Analysts Expect Corn Planting To Remain The Slowest In History

USDA will release their weekly Crop Progress report Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday. A new poll from Reuters shows analysts expect 2019 to remain the slowest corn-planting season on record.

The average trade estimate is 63% of the nation’s corn was planted as of May 26. Last week’s report showed just 49% of the corn was planted. Trade guesses ranged from 59% to 68%. With wet weather plaguing the Corn Belt most of last week, some analysts say there’s no way farmers will meet the current slowest planting pace of 67% planted this week, a record set in 1995.

POLL: U.S. Crop Progress, May 26

The 5-year average for #corn planting is 90% (same with spring #wheat). For #soybeans, the average is 66%.

If analysts are correct, 2019 will stay the slowest on record for corn. The top three slowest are 1995-67%, 1983-73%, 1993-79%. #plant19 pic.twitter.com/4yuyeXW495 — Karen Braun (@kannbwx) May 28, 2019

Prior to the report release, farmers took to Twitter to share photos of wet fields.

Everyone keeps saying that if it will just stop raining for a few days that we will get this crop planted. Maybe some of it, but I still don't think folks know the full extent of this flooding. #plant19 pic.twitter.com/rKQflWTVcV — Casey Kimbrell (@CBKimbrell) May 28, 2019

No caption needed pic.twitter.com/BIRhYJHrDP — Derek Billeter (@BilleterDerek) May 28, 2019

I’ve downgraded planting condition to slightly tacky pic.twitter.com/NQOLzPLFiZ — Bean Counter (@boilerseedguy) May 27, 2019

All dressed up and no where to go. Rained out last week till Thursday. This week looks to be a repeat. At least a guy and look at the corn market for a little bright spot! pic.twitter.com/HRCYMiH8YK — kenny reinke (@reinke_farms) May 28, 2019

Oh yeah this is going to be some grade A corn later with these planting conditions, ever see mud squirt out of the ground? #Plant19 pic.twitter.com/adDj4zVTXB — Sherman Newlin (@ShermanNewlin) May 28, 2019