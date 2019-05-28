Analysts Expect Corn Planting To Remain The Slowest In History

The average trade estimate is 63% of the nation’s corn was planted as of May 26. ( Farm Journal )

USDA will release their weekly Crop Progress report Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday. A new poll from Reuters shows analysts expect 2019 to remain the slowest corn-planting season on record. 

The average trade estimate is 63% of the nation’s corn was planted as of May 26. Last week’s report showed just 49% of the corn was planted. Trade guesses ranged from 59% to 68%. With wet weather plaguing the Corn Belt most of last week, some analysts say there’s no way farmers will meet the current slowest planting pace of 67% planted this week, a record set in 1995. 

Prior to the report release, farmers took to Twitter to share photos of wet fields. 

