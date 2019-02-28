Analyst: Market Is Taking the Stance that ‘Talk is Cheap’

The focus has been on China potentially buying more U.S. soybeans. However, there are reports China may also buy more corn from the United States.

“If it would come to the forefront, it has to be a significant amount, much more than anyone [has] been thinking,” said Doug Werling of Bower Trading.

However, Werling thinks any bit of demand for U.S. corn will help.

Tyne Morgan discusses at the AgDay Agri Business desk with Doug Werling of Bower Trading.