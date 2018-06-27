Analyst: Cotton Prices Have Fallen From Grace

In the latest crop progress report from the USDA, 81 percent of the U.S. cotton crop is rated fair to excellent, despite the crop having a late start in the southeastern part of the country.



Ashley Arrington, founder of AgriAuthority, said two weeks of heavy rain and Tropical Storm Alberto stalled the crop. Some sunny weather is helping improve the crop, but she said “it’s not the best at the moment.”



June has been a rocky month for soybeans, but cotton prices have also taken a hit. At the beginning of the month, cotton contracts were in the 90 cent range. Currently, prices are firmly in the 80 cent range.



“Even where we are now since we’ve pulled back, it’s still profitable for almost all farmers,” she said on AgDay.



Hear why she said marketing 85 cent cotton isn’t a poor decision on AgDay above.