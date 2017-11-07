AMVAC Receives Federal Registration for ImpactZ Herbicide for Corn

ImpactZ, a new broad spectrum, low use rate corn herbicide, has received federal registration from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). AMVAC’s ImpactZ herbicide contains both Impact and Atrazine for control of tough broadleaf and grass weeds–including glyphosate resistant species– in corn.

The photo above shows Side by side check vs. Harness fb ImpactZ 8 fl oz/a. 2017 ImpactZ trial conducted at SDSU Southeast Research Station, Beresford, SD.

ImpactZ herbicide is registered for use in field corn, seed corn, popcorn and sweetcorn, with no restrictions on soil type, tank mix partners or insecticides. The herbicide provides control of tough grass weeds, including barnyardgrass, crabgrass and foxtails. It also controls a broad spectrum of broadleaf weeds, including waterhemp, palmer amaranth, lambsquarters and velvetleaf.

ImpactZ can be applied from weed emergence until corn is 12” in height as a sequential, early post or total post emergence program.

Individual state registrations for ImpactZ herbicide are pending.