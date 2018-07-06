AMVAC Promotes Leader To Senior Vice President

Scott Hendrix has been promoted to Senior Vice President of U.S. and Canada Crop Sales and Application Technology for American Vanguard Corporation (AMVAC).

Hendrix was previously AMVAC’s vice president of U.S. crop sales, and he’ll continue to have responsibility for U.S. crop sales. Additionally, his new role includes oversight of AMVAC’s equipment development, Canadian sales, and the development and launch of AMVAC’s proprietary Smart Integrated Multi-product Prescriptive Application System (SIMPAS.)

“Hendrix’s promotion is one of the internal changes focused on AMVAC’s growth initiatives,” Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of AMVAC said in a news release. “We are confident he will continue to help us achieve our company’s goals in this expanded position.”