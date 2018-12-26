AMVAC Names New Midwest Business Manager

To lead its Midwest sales team, American Vanguard Corporation has hired Steve Gehrls as the Midwest regional business manager of AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

Gehrls was most recently a key account manager for Artysta LifeScience and also spent 36 years at The Dow Chemical Company.

“Steve brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to AMVAC and understands the importance of our distributor-aligned and retail-focused strategy,” Scott Hendrix, senior vice president of U.S. and Canada crop sales and application technology said in a news release. “We are excited to have him in this critical role within our Midwest sales and marketing team.”