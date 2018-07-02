AMVAC Names New Managing Director

American Vanguard Corporation announced a transition in their leadership team. With the retirement of Ad de Jong, the new managing director is Peter Eilers. This has been in effect since May 1, and Eilers was previously vice president of business development and marketing at AMVAC.

“This strategic, internal change is focused on our company’s overall business objectives,” Eric Wintemute, chairman and CEO of AMVAC said in a news release. “We’re proud of the high caliber of talent we have here at AMVAC, and we’re confident that Eilers’ promotion will help us achieve company growth.”

De Jong will be consulting for the business on international matters through the rest of 2018.