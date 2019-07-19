AMVAC Introduces Assure II Herbicide

AMVAC has added Assure II to its herbicide offering. The selective herbicide controls annual and perennial grass weeds in crops including canola, cotton, chickpea, dry beans, dry and succulent peas, lentil, snap bean, soybean, sugarbeet, sunflower and Enlist field corn.

“AMVAC is excited to have Assure II in our portfolio of products,” Jim Lappin, AMVAC crop marketing manager, corn and soybeans said in a news release. “It’s a great tool for growers looking for a wide utility herbicide that offers postemergence grass weed control.”

For applications on Enlist corn, Assure II can be applied in V2-V6 growth stage. It controls a number of key weeds including fall panicum, quackgrass, broadleaf signalgrass, goosegrass and barnyardgrass.

In fields currently planted with Enlist corn hybrids, Assure II provides control of volunteer corn that does not include the Enlist trait (refer to product label for rate information). This includes volunteer Roundup Ready corn (glyphosate resistant), LibertyLink corn (glufosinate resistant) and IMI corn (imidazolinone resistant).



