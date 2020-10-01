AMVAC to Introduce Two Herbicides

To help farmers in the battle against resistant and tough-to-control weeds, AMVAC is adding two new herbicides to their lineup.

Impact Core targets weeds and grasses with acetochlor and topramezone technologies.

targets weeds and grasses with acetochlor and topramezone technologies. Sinate, topramezone active, is for use in post emergent glufosinate-tolerant corn and controls key broadleaf species.

“Impact Core delivers postemergence control of the toughest weeds and grasses in corn with the active ingredient found in Impact herbicide, along with industry-leading acetochlor for extended residual control,” said Nathaniel Quinn, marketing manager for corn, soybean and sugar beets.

AMVAC says farmers can also expect more flexibility with Impact Core across a wide range of field conditions in corn.

“Sinate provides a needed on-two punch of the active ingredient found in Impact herbicide plus glufosinate on herbicide-resistant weeds like waterhemp, Palmer amaranth and giant ragweed,” Quinn continued.

Modes of action Impact Core include: group 27 and group 15. Sinate features group 27 mode of action and is meant to be paired with glufosinate, a group 10 herbicide