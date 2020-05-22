AMVAC Hires Director of Portfolio Management and Business Development

American Vanguard Corporation and AMVAC, an American Vanguard company, welcomes Glen Donald as the director of portfolio management and business development. Glen will be replacing Neil DeStefano who is retiring.

Glen comes to AMVAC from Phytelligence, Inc., where he served as president and chief operating officer. In his previous role, he secured technology licensing and distribution agreements and oversaw portfolio strategy and project management. In addition, Glen has served as vice president of business development at Plant Health Care, led Third Wave AgBio, and held various leadership roles at predecessor companies of Bayer Crop Science.

“Glen brings a wealth of industry skills, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to AMVAC’s team,” Bob Trogele, chief operating officer and executive vice president at AMVAC said in a news release. “With more than 25 years of leadership experience, we are eager to see the impact he will have on our business.”