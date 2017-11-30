AMVAC Gains Exclusive Marketing Rights to ReTurn XL

AMVAC Chemical Corporation entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Rotam North America for ReTurn XL 42% insecticide/nematicide. The product recently received Environmental Protection Agency registration.

ReTurn XL is an oxymyl-based, broad-spectrum crop protection product to manage nematodes and sucking and chewing insects in cotton, peanut, potato and tobacco. It features two-way (foliar and systemic) activity that provides above- and below-ground protection.

“We are excited to enter the market as a reliable source of oxymyl-based insecticide/nematicide,” says Peter Eilers, AMVAC president of business development and marketing. “We will be working directly with distributors and retailers to ensure that the product gets into the hands of the grower in 2018.”