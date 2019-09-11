AMVAC Announces Marketing and Business Development Roles

AMVAC, a subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation, has made two announcements regarding its leaders.

Nathaniel Quinn has been named the marketing manager for the corn, soybean and sugar beet portfolio. Quinn was most recently with Corteva.

“We are excited to have Nathaniel on the AMVAC team,” Jean Pougnier, V.P. of business development and marketing at AMVAC said in a press release. “Nathaniel brings a wealth of experience in planning and executing marketing strategies, and his contributions will be instrumental in continuing to grow our market share in the Midwest.”

Neil DeStefano has added business development to his current role as director of portfolio and marketing communications. He’ll lead efforts to strengthen industry relationships to expand the product line.

“Since joining the AMVAC team in November of 2016, Neil has contributed in developing opportunities in the areas of strategy, new product expansion, project management and communication,” Pougnier said in a news release. “We are confident that Neil will continue to make strong contributions to our success.”

