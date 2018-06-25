AMVAC Acquires Herbicide From Bayer

Bayer sold its Bromacil herbicide business in the U.S. and Canada to AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation. This deal is not related to Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto.

Bromacil is a broad spectrum residual herbicide used in pineapples, citrus, agave and asparagus. The weed killer is marketed under the names Hyvar and Krovar. AMVAC previously purchased these brands from DuPont Crop Protection in 2015 for markets outside of the U.S. and Canada—this most recent transaction provides access to U.S. and Canada markets.

The companies have not disclosed any financial details related to the purchase, which includes the Bromacil trademarks and product registrations for sale of Hyvar and Krovar. Bayer will continue to provide farmers and customers support on these products until the end of September 2018. After that AMVAC will provide sale and service.

“These proven weed management products will strengthen our competitive position in serving many niche crop markets and also allow us to expand AMVAC’s participation in the industrial vegetation management business,” says Eric Wintemute, chairman and CEO of American Vanguard in a recent press release. “Along with other initiatives that we are pursuing, acquiring these Bromacil herbicide assets will enhance the breadth of our domestic herbicide portfolio.”