All Eyes on the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour Next Week

The scouts will leave for the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, checking out yield potential in the Corn Belt. Scouts in the East are taking samples from Ohio while scouts start off in the West start out in South Dakota.

The Crop Tour prides itself on uniformity. The scouts will travel on the same routes, collects samples the same way and conducts its yield samples the same week each year.

The difference is the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour will be the first large effort to gather objective yield data in the field for August. That means scouts will be in the field taking samples on the yield potential.

In its August report, USDA did not collect objective yield data -and plans to wait until the crop is more mature. The department using farmer surveys and satellite imagery for its August report.

Flory says the tour won't do anything official on Prevent Plant acres. He says FSA is the best place to find out that information but the scouts will provide observations and stories.