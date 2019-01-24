AgXplore Launches Microcoat Adding Five Micro and Secondary Nutrients

Compatible with any phosphorus and potassium fertilizer blend, AgXplore introduces Microcoat, which is a blend of five essential micro and secondary nutrients.

The liquid product features a proprietary delivery package to add a blend of magnesium, sulfur, manganese, molybdenum and zinc to dry fertilizer. The company says Microcoat provides even coating of fertilizer granules for efficient nutrient delivery.

“Microcoat not only provides the nutrients plants need, but also increases the convenience of nutrient application with one fertilizer pass,” Gunther Kreps, director of sales for AgXplore said in a news release. “Microcoat is truly unique by allowing dealers the versatility to custom mix with any phosphorous and potassium fertilizer blend. It allows dealers to differentiate themselves in the marketplace by offering additional value and profit.”

The guaranteed analysis is:

Magnesium 2.0%

Sulfur 5.0%

Manganese 1.0%

Molybdenum 0.1%

Zinc 4.0%

AgXplore is a manufacturer of nitrogen management products, specialty fertilizers, adjuvants and micronutrients.