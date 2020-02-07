AgWorks And FieldReveal Find Synergies, Form Partnership

AgWorks, LLC and FieldReveal, LLC have announced a partnership to jointly deliver zone-based variable rate and decision support software to agricultural retailers throughout North America.



"When we met FieldReveal we immediately found synergies, from ownership in ag retail to the way we sell and service our customers," AgWorks President Greg Duhachek said in a news release.



"We saw quickly a fit in that we were looking for analytics and an ROI engine and they were looking for a precision ag tool for variable rate," FieldReveal CEO Matt Hesse said.



AgWorks has invested decades developing the HighQ DSS (Decision Support System) which provides growers with a tool to analyze the numerous decisions made during the growing season and how these variables affect profit per acre. This product has been utilized on over 5 million acres and is a key tool in helping retailers realize the value of their data, and assist growers in making more profitable decisions.

"HighQ is really where we see the future of technology going," Duhachek said. "The ag retail industry is sitting on a tremendous amount of data but we've just not had tools to weave it all together, that's what HighQ is designed to do. It is a data aggregation tool first and foremost."

FieldReveal's turn-key solution allows agronomists to manage fields using multiple data sets; including a simple composite soil test, standardized grids, a hybridized grid/zone approach, and use of the Patented MZB Zone Management System.

"We focus highly on the fertility and seed management with our retailers who work with the growers," Hesse says. "The intent of it is to be highly efficient in product placement and we've been seeing the results really paying off."

Both AgWorks and FieldReveal are firmly committed to developing software solutions for retailers and growers that lead the way toward an information-based future.

