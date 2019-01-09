AgVend Marks 30 Retail Partners; Five Key Features

Since launching in December 2017, AgVend has grown to include 30 retail partners.

Its digital commerce platform now includes these latest five features:

Custom Quote Request - bundle product lists together and get quotes from the network of partner retailers.

Browse Products - explore the products and prices available in your area.

John Deere & Rabo Financing - take advantage of manufacturer and retailer supported financing programs on certain offers. Corteva Cash coming soon!

Search by Ingredient - compare brands to find the best deals on the products you need.

Watchlist - Monitor prices, availability, and service options across your entire product list.

As of April 2018, AgVend had 10 retailer partners with additional funding and efforts going to double their retailer footprint.

The commerce platform offers products including adjuvants, fertilizers, crop protection, and more.