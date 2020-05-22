Agtegra Names New Senior Vice President of Agronomy

Agtegra Cooperative announces the selection of Daryl Molskness as the new Senior Vice President of Agronomy.

“I am very excited about joining Agtegra and for the opportunity to serve growers on a daily basis,” Molskness said in a news release. “I also look forward to working with a great group of team members with an incredible mission.”

Molskness brings 32 years of agriculture experience working in many different areas, including: sales, management, distribution, and finance.

“We are excited to welcome Daryl to the Agtegra team,” Chris Pearson, Chief Executive Officer, said. “Daryl brings a wealth of knowledge in agriculture as well as leadership skills that are essential to the position. He will make a great addition to the organization and will be a tremendous asset to our agronomy division.”

Before joining Agtegra, Molskness most recently served as the Vice President, Regional Business Lead – Central Plains at Bayer CropScience in St. Louis.

Molskness began his agricultural career as a Sales Representative with the Monsanto Company in 1988 after receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Ag-Business and Finance from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Molskness, a native of Madison, S.D. area, and his wife Kirsten have two children, Jakob and Hannah, both of whom are currently attending college.

