AgTech Startups: Opportunity Unlike Any Other

Ten agtech startups will have a superb platform to springboard their innovations via the AgLaunch and Farm Journal Row Crop Challenge.

Early-stage agtech startups focusing on row crop innovations can now apply for a chance to pitch their idea before a national audience of leading farmers, retailers, farm advisors, and agronomists at Farm Journal’s 2019 AgTech Expo and compete for $200,000 worth of development services and investment from AgLaunch and partners.

“We're looking for 10 companies that are excited and keen to fundamentally change the way the ag works right now. And to revolutionize the way that we're growing crops,” says Schuyler Dalton, Director of the Farmer Network & Entrepreneurship at AgLaunch.

The 10 startups accepted for the Row Crop Challenge will:

Receive one week of startup support services to refine the startup’s value proposition and prepare to pitch to row crop farmers and agricultural investors;

Showcase their companies at a highly visible 20x20 exhibit on the floor at Farm Journal’s AgTech Expo; and

Pitch during the evening reception to a panel of farmers and agricultural investors to be one of the 6 startups selected for participation in AgLaunch365 - a $200,000 value comprised of investment capital and services.

Startups can apply online.

Dalton explains how AgLaunch’s approach to agtech is different.

“We see the value of positioning the producer right in the middle,” she says. “The goal is to develop producers and farmers as partners in the innovation and shift more of the value and the power of these technologies to the producer so that they have a say in what's developed. And they are able to potentially take equity or some ownership in the types of technologies that we're working with.”

And the advantage for agtech startups in this approach is being able to innovate within the AgLaunch Farmer Network to get real on-the-farm testing early in their development.

Learn more about the Row Crop Challenge below from a recent conversation on AgriTalk Radio.

The 2019 AgTech Expo, takes place Dec. 16-17, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

