AgTech Expo 2019 Breakout Sessions Announced

Data-Driven Soil Management Zones Erich Eller Understand, map, and manage your fields with a strong foundation in understanding your soils. This clinic will teach you how Indiana crop consultant Erich Eller assigns expectation to each management zone. He’ll challenge you to not only reap the benefits of reducing expenses on low-performing areas, but also see the untapped opportunities with pushing the high-potential areas.

Data Survival Guide 2.0 Steve Cubbage Without good data it’s going to be very hard to run your farm in the future. Traceability, sustainability and accountability initiatives within the industry will require data in order to even sell to certain markets, receive premiums or in some cases having the ability to even go to the field. This session will give you the 101 on how to prepare, collect and transfer data plus review what types of data is needed to satisfy the growing demands of accountability from outside forces. Find out what coming in the future when it comes to data and how you can be prepared.

Agronomics and Economics by Understanding Variability Mike Manning This session will emphasize why understanding field variability pays, and that not all yield is created equal. From his experience administering data programs with retailers, and working side by side with growers, as well as experience from his family farm, Mike Manning will explain key precision fundamentals, and data use limitations, to better measure and manage both agronomic, and economic complexity; at the field, farm, and regional group level.

Planting Decisions Drive In-Season Agronomy Ken Ferrie Early planted soybeans demand that farmers pay attention to the details. Where do extra bushels from early planted soybeans come from? Ken Ferrie will walk through the in-season observations and data collection you have to stay on top of to minimize the risk and maximize the reward. He provide the “cheat sheet” of dos and don’ts.

Define the Value of Digital Tools John Fulton As farmers consider using a new app, analytical tool, or data-driven platform, here’s practical advise in how to extract value from those technologies. This presentation will detail some of the common pitfalls as well as the greatest opportunities to maximize your time and investment in data sharing.