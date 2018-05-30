AgriTalk: The Tale of Three Farmers

It doesn’t matter how much the markets move, what the president does or doesn’t do about trade, or what is new with the Farm Bill if farmers can’t grow their crops in the first place.



Weather this year hasn’t been cooperative for farmers trying to get their crops seeded.



Allen Meissner, a Texas farmer, had corn growing in early April when the entire Midwest was still looking at below freezing temperatures. Unfortunately, the tides have turned and a lack of rainfall is threatening his crops.



“At this stage not having any [water] is going take it downhill pretty fast,” said Meissner. “They say this high [temperature] is going to move out in two weeks, but it will be too late by then.”



Meissner has had no more than eight-tenths of an inch of rain on any part of his farm since mid-March.



To the north things are moving, but it’s not all fun in the sun.



“It looks a little tough in some spots,” said Gene Millard, a farmer in Missouri. “Really considering they look pretty good, but its highly variable—within a 5-10 mile area you’ll find one corn field and then others that won’t.”

Even with the rough weather, planting hasn’t slowed. The USDA Crop Progress Report has corn planting progress at 95 percent complete, which is higher than the five-year average of 90 percent. Soybean planting is 77 percent complete, also over the five-year average.



On Wednesday’s AgriTalk, host Chip Flory also talked with Millard, Meissner, and Wisconsin farmer Tony Mellenthin about the president’s trade policies. Matt Bennett of Bennett Consulting also joined the show to answer marketing questions for the group.



You can catch the full conversation on AgriTalk by clicking on the player above