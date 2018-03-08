AgriTalk: Are the Russian's Swaying U.S. Public Opinion on GMO's?

Is Russia influencing the way that Americans feel about GMO’s? One study says the answer is yes. Carolyn Lawrence-Dill, a researcher and associate professor, at Iowa State University co-authored a study that she says confirms just that. AgriTalk Host Chip Flory digs deeper into the study and also asks Kevin Folta with the University of Florida about a new study that shows GMO are actually good for you. Later in the show Chip talks inputs and farmer finances with Davis Michaelsen and Tanner Ehmke of Cobank, and it seems that everyone’s bottom line could be effected by trade decisions from the Trump administration.