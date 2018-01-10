Agrible Launches Retailer Services

Agrible launches its retailer services, which will directly connect growers, retailers, sales personnel, and agronomy and analytics.

“We worked through what this meant for our customers, and we decided to offer something that leverages our constantly evolving third-generation infrastructure for agricultural businesses,” says Paul Miller, Agrible’s co-founder and Chief Science Officer. “So many of our partners have asked us to deliver the best predictive analytics, systems integrations, and data management software, but in ways that allow them to work with their customers how they want to work with them.”

The service will provide a digital, two-way communication system designed to further enhance the grower/retailer relationship. The services will integrate with other ag business platforms as Agrible already currently does.

Agrible’s retailer services lets users schedule agronomic services, fully integrate those services from start to finish, with the additional goal of showcasing the value of their staff’s agronomic knowledge to their customers. With the new services Agrible aims to close the loop–from direct product purchasing and pick up to in-season applications and proof of return on investment (ROI) for a retailer’s agronomic recommendations.

"Agronomy is very localized, as it should be. Online retailers can’t offer any type of boots on the ground experience for their customers. Agrible’s retailer services offers the efficiency of a digital service along with the value of a personal relationship with the retailer, local agronomy, and knowledge," says Jason Little, Director of Sales at Agrible. “With these services, growers aren’t limited to brokered products and generics—they get the choice of all products on the market, along with local services and the knowledge base behind it all.”

Agrible’s retailer services alerts users to potential issues using predictive analytics paired with community-driven insights—on soils, local agronomy, logistics, weather, alerts, and other early information—so growers and agronomists can be proactive instead of reactive. With the digital customer interaction and messaging system, Agrible’s retailer services will drive actionable sales for all customer segments.