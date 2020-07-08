AgReliant Genetics Names New CEO

Paul Nselel has been named the chief executive officer and president of AgReliant Genetics. The board of directors said the news is effective immediately.

The company claims it is the third largest seed corn company in the U.S and among the top five agriculture research programs in North America. AgReliant was formed on July 1, 2000. Its parent companies are Groupe Limagrain of Saint-Beauzire, France and KWS of Einbeck, Germany. In the U.S., it markets AgriGold and LG Seeds.

With Nselel’s new role, the company aims to accelerate its growth as a unique germplasm provider.

“This is an exciting time for AgReliant Genetics as we push toward our promising future to provide unique, agronomically superior products to our farmer, dealer and grower partners,” Alexander Drotschmann, chairman of AgReliant Genetics and head of business unit corn and oil crops at KWS said in a news release. “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team. His extensive experience in the industry coupled with his ever-escalating drive for business success are ideally suited to accelerate our unique germplasm development and positively impact farmers across North America.”

Nselel has had previous roles at Monsanto and Agrofresh Solutions, performing regional and global responsibilities for both. He also has a background in banking and had jobs at Paribas in Europe and Lehamn Brothers in New York. He was also at Nike for six years in a strategic planning role. He holds a bachelor's degree from Universite de Poitiers-France, a master's degree in applied math from Universite de Caen-France and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“It is an honor to join the AgReliant Genetics team as president and CEO and work alongside more than 800 essential agriculture employees to help farmers grow,” said Nselel. “I have had the pleasure of working in the agriculture industry for over a decade and am looking forward to continuing my commitment to farmers by building on the success of AgReliant Genetics.”

