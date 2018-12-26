AgPro’s Top Read Articles Of 2018

As of July 1, 2018, Nutrien Ag Solutions is the new name for the previously branded Crop Production Services retail business.

Here’s video of how a farm equipment dealership, a local farmer and law enforcement partnered together to catch a suspect.

This article highlighted the primary features of the Sec 199A deduction causing concern and discussed potential implications for producers and grain marketing firms.

This update was posted with data through June 15.

On March 2, 2018 Deere announced it will acquire King Agro, a family-owned company with 180 employees and production facility in Argentina and headquarters in Spain.

On Oct. 31, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would extend over-the-top use of dicamba in cotton and soybeans until Dec. 20, 2020.

Corteva Agriscience, formerly Dow and DuPont companies, will go to market through five regional companies, down from 10 before the merger.

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) reported in June that scientists have confirmed the first case of waterhemp with six-way resistance.

In early November, Nutrien announced it will officially close its New Brunswick potash facility. This had been a potential outcome discussed in early February as the company sought out “optimizing production.”

Nutrien CEO Chuck Magro gave an industry and company update at the 2018 Ag Retailers Association conference on Nov. 28. Watch a video interview with Magro here.