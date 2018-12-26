AgPro’s Top Read Articles Of 2018

Here are the top stories from the year ( AgPro )
  1. New Name For Crop Production Services: Nutrien Ag Solutions

As of July 1, 2018, Nutrien Ag Solutions is the new name for the previously branded Crop Production Services retail business.

 

  1. Criminal In A Cornfield: Manhunt Ended With A Combine and Drone Chase

Here’s video of how a farm equipment dealership, a local farmer and law enforcement partnered together to catch a suspect.

 

  1. Insights Into The 199A Tax Impact on Coops And Ag Retailers

This article highlighted the primary features of the Sec 199A deduction causing concern and discussed potential implications for producers and grain marketing firms.

 

  1. State-by-State Dicamba Injury So Far in 2018

This update was posted with data through June 15.  

 

  1. John Deere Buys Carbon Fiber Boom Manufacturer

On March 2, 2018 Deere announced it will acquire King Agro, a family-owned company with 180 employees and production facility in Argentina and headquarters in Spain.

 

  1. Dicamba Registration Extended To 2020, Additional Restrictions Apply

On Oct. 31, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it would extend over-the-top use of dicamba in cotton and soybeans until Dec. 20, 2020.

 

  1. Corteva Trims Seed Brands

Corteva Agriscience, formerly Dow and DuPont companies, will go to market through five regional companies, down from 10 before the merger.

 

  1. Waterhemp With Six-Way Resistance Confirmed

The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) reported in June that scientists have confirmed the first case of waterhemp with six-way resistance.

 

  1. Nutrien Will Permanently Close Potash Facility

In early November, Nutrien announced it will officially close its New Brunswick potash facility. This had been a potential outcome discussed in early February as the company sought out “optimizing production.”

 

  1. One-On-One With Nutrien CEO: $4 Billion To Be Invested in Ag Retail

Nutrien CEO Chuck Magro gave an industry and company update at the 2018 Ag Retailers Association conference on Nov. 28. Watch a video interview with Magro here.

