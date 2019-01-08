AgPro Podcast: Winter Studies on Sugar Beet Issues

On the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked, as a Certified Crop Advisor, what agronomic topics are you brushing up on this winter to prepare for 2019?



Cody Whalstrom

Wahpeton, N.D.



Agriculturalist, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative



A: It’s going to be a broad-study or touch-up winter. We’re really trying to push sugar beet varieties to higher sugar content. And we’re revisiting fertilizer recs and pest control, mainly cercospora, which is a leaf disease. It is probably our No. 1 production problem going forward because we’ve had more humid, warm summers. On top of that, Palmer amaranth has been found outside our growing area, and we’re trying to come up with a plan of action. We only have five or six herbicides that we can use, and a couple of them are already resistant.



