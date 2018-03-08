AgPro Podcast: Technology Connects Retailer Direct To Manufacturer

AgPro Podcast with Pam Fretwell 3-5-18 Push One Button For Efficiency and Profitability
In today's show I sit down with Ann Vande Lune, Agronomy Administrator with Key Cooperative to talk about new technologies and ways of connecting electronically with manufactures and customers.
Ann Vande Lune

Sully, Iowa

Agronomy Administrator, Key Cooperative
( AgPro )

In the AgPro Podcast, retailers were asked: How is technology helping to identify greater efficiencies and better connectivity in ag retail?

Ann Vande Lune

Sully, Iowa

Agronomy Administrator, Key Cooperative

A: “Joining the AgGateway Seed Connectivity Project gave us the ability to connect electronically with our seed and chemical manufacturers. Electronic ship notices, invoices, price sheets and orders are all connected directly to our manufacturers. That, in turn, allows us to know exactly what products we have at our facilities, when they will be arriving and when they are delivered. We have cut our entry time in our agronomy department by two-thirds. Employees are spending much less time worrying about inventory and more time concentrating on the needs of our customers.”

Ann Vande Lune Key Cooperative

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.