AgPro Podcast: New Efficiencies At Ag Retail Facilities

Nate Reznechek with GSI answers the following question in an AgPro Radio podcast: How is your company helping farmers and retailers navigate today’s trends and challenges?



“To better serve customers, GSI InterSystems engineered-to-order dry fertilizer systems enable ag retailers to go beyond standard. Our full-site solutions include the most advanced blending tower, with greater speed and efficiency critical during the tight planting window. With 300 tons of storage capacity, two 8-ton weigh hoppers and nearly double the speed, the InterSystems tower can fill up to 13 24-ton trucks with custom fertilizer loads in one hour and sustain that rate for a full day. Product flows from the top of the tower into the truck in less than five minutes.”