AgPro Podcast: Lending In Today’s Ag Economy

Billy Moore of Ag Resource Management answers the following question in an AgPro Radio podcast: How is your company helping farmers and retailers navigate today’s trends and challenges?



“We do loans primarily in two types: all-in for all the needs for the crop, and we have the ag input loan. The second is a large portion of our loan portfolio, and it’s where we work with the ag input provider to make sure their interest is secured and help the grower line up third-party credit for some of their needs. It helps them structure a loan that is very efﬁcient and provide them with creative financing solutions. From the input provider’s standpoint, it helps them keep the farmer farming, and it can help enhance their sales and maintain a relationship with the grower.”