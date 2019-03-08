AgPro Podcast: Know What Your Technology Is Capable Of Doing

On the AgPro Podcast with Ashley Davenport, voices from the industry asked, “What is your perspective on connecting agronomic decisions with technology using precision ag?”



Molly Haub

Des Moines, Iowa



Premier Express Specialist, Premier Crop Systems



A: The biggest thing has been getting people into a mind shift of knowing what their technology is capable of. Technology is advancing faster than maybe the farmer or end user knows how to utilize it. With Premier Crop Systems software, the technology is built and will do a[a lot of the work] seamlessly. If we’re running a multiple rate prescription in a field, all of the components are built to handle it seamlessly, from the monitor to the controller, and will switch automatically when it comes to the correct area according to the GPS system.

