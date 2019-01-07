AgPro Podcast: Keeping Soybean Traits In View in 2019

On the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked, as a Certified Crop Advisor, what agronomic topics are you brushing up on this winter to prepare for 2019?



Katie Hess

Davenport, Iowa



Seed and Seed Treatment Manager, Liqui-Grow





A: It seems like we spend a lot of time talking about soybeans lately, and I think that’s important. With trait packages, it’s about how we keep fields clean here in the Midwest and what we can do to utilize this technology moving forward. It’s about what’s going to work best and what has some of the higher yield to it. We’re making sure we’re doing our scouting and making sure that traits are still holding and working in our territory. I’ve also probably heard more farmers ask me about the financing details that are available through seed companies this year than in the past.



