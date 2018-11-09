AgPro Podcast: Integrate Technology on Your Operation in 2019

On the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked: From lessons learned in 2018, how are you helping farmers prepare for 2019?

Andrew Lambert

Cokato, Minn.

Crop Adviser, Centra Sota Cooperative

A: If you have integrated technology on your farm, use it to its fullest potential. There are plenty of programs out there that don’t get used 100% of what they are able to do. If you don’t have technology on the farm, contact a trusted agronomy adviser to look at different option as far as what programs you could integrate on your farm to make better decisions going into 2019. Precision ag is like home computers in the 1990s—a lot of companies are pushing different programs, so we are helping a grower decide what programs give the best return on investment.