AgPro Podcast: Importance of Pollinators in Environmental Stewardship

On the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked, “Why is environmental stewardship important to your business?”



John Morrell

Cambridge, Ill.



CEO, Goldstar FS Inc.



“Slowly but surely, we human beings are encroaching upon the natural environment of this planet that we share with all these other creatures. And specifically as retailers, it’s important for us to try and give back when we can. We noticed we had these green spaces on our property we already own and could do something with. It was simple to put two and two together and create these [pollinator] plots, so we can create some habitat for the bees and butterflies. If we can get this going and expand within the village of Cambridge, the whole town can become a mecca for the bees and butterflies.”