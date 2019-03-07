AgPro Podcast: Importance of Personally Demonstrating Technology

On the AgPro Podcast with Ashley Davenport, voices from the industry asked, “What is your perspective on connecting agronomic decisions with technology using precision ag?”

Cassie Misch

Wheatfield, Ind.



Representative, Encirca Services



A: As an industry we often want to show a grower our cool news tools and apps, and then we hope that they’ll spend hours on the web entering data into our platforms and using all the features we’ve developed for them. But I have come to learn and believe that growers find the most value when I use those tools for them as their service provider. Also, spending time on creating really good management zones is one of the most important things you can do before providing a precision service. Zones, the yield targets, and soil attributes associated with them drives a lot of our management decisions.

