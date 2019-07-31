AgPro Podcast: How Retailers Are Investing In Machinery

Andi Riem with New Leader Manufacturing answers the following question in an AgPro Radio podcast: How is your company helping farmers and retailers navigate today’s trends and challenges?

“With the services provided by ag retailers and the trends in the industry with labor shortages and people trying to do more with less, that’s where we’ve seen the investment in New Leader equipment. We’re known for having equipment with very little downtime, very low maintenance. We put a lot of emphasis on product support because even a perfect piece of equipment is going to have downtime. The second that equipment goes down, we know our ag retailers and dealers need support. We’re focused on making reliable equipment but also reliable support.”