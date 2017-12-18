AgPro Podcast: Helping Farmers Collect Good Data As A Foundation

Question: What are you changing in 2018 to help grow your business?”

Peter Bixel

West Bend, Iowa

Team Leader, SciMax Solutions

Answer: “Looking toward next year, the biggest thing we are doing is continuing to make our precision ag focus even better. We have a lot of variability across fields in our area, so helping our customers manage high-yielding environments through tissue sampling, variable-rate technology, foliar feeding and other tech is key to their bottom lines. Also, we’re making sure the data farmers collect and assemble are good, quality local data. One of the biggest needs of farmers is bringing the pieces together in an organized way. It gives us a bigger picture of what worked, what didn’t and what we need to do next year to make it even better.”