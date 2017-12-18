AgPro Podcast: Helping Farmers Collect Good Data As A Foundation

AgPro Podcast with Pam Fretwell-12-19-17 Max Yield Coop-Focus on Doing What You Did Right Again Next Year
In today's podcast, I sit down with Peter Bixel, Team Leader of SciMax Solutions at Max Yield Coop to talk about what they are focusing on to make their business thrive in the future.

Question: What are you changing in 2018 to help grow your business?” 

Peter Bixel
West Bend, Iowa
Team Leader, SciMax Solutions

Answer: “Looking toward next year, the biggest thing we are doing is continuing to make our precision ag focus even better. We have a lot of variability across fields in our area, so helping our customers manage high-yielding environments through tissue sampling, variable-rate technology, foliar feeding and other tech is key to their bottom lines. Also, we’re making sure the data farmers collect and assemble are good, quality local data. One of the biggest needs of farmers is bringing the pieces together in an organized way. It gives us a bigger picture of what worked, what didn’t and what we need to do next year to make it even better.”

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.