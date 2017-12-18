AgPro Podcast: FBN Tools Built To Leverage Technology

AgPro Podcast with Pam Fretwell 12-4-17 Farmer Business Network-Fair Pricing and Transparency
In today's podcast, I sit down with Charles Barron, Co-Founder and VP of Product and Marketing with Farmers Business Network to find out what is new and exciting for them in the upcoming year.
Question: What are you changing in 2018 to help grow your business?”
Charles Baron
San Carlos, Calif.
Co-Founder, VP of Product and Marketing, Farmers Business Network
A: “Our business is always focused on farmers leveraging technology to help them increase their bottom lines through transparent pricing of inputs and increasing yields. FBN Direct just launched as an online e-commerce store for inputs. It finds farmers the lowest cost inputs nationally by comparing chemicals and fertilizers based on active ingredients and formulations along with brand names. FBN Seed Finder shows yields by trait, what farmers are paying for seed, and reveals which seeds are genetically identical.”
Comments