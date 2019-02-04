AgPro Podcast: Educating Others on Ag’s Technological Advances

On the AgPro Podcast with Ashley Davenport, voices from the industry asked, “From your perspective, what are the most misunderstood parts of the ag retail industry?”



Jacob Reinecker

Goodland, Kan.



Precision ag specialist, Frontier Ag Inc.







A: I don’t think a lot of people realize agriculture and row crop farming has advanced like it has. There’s a lot of people who are really amazed I spend so much time on a computer looking at satellite pictures, elevation maps and stuff, and it’s all to grow corn. It’s definitely a big and growing industry, and the more of it we do, the more the public realizes how advanced we are and how much more environmentally sustainable it is. It’s a good business for anybody to get into but not necessarily fun when prices are this way. But you may as well do it when times are tough.

