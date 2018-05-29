AgPro Podcast: Creating Biological Product Awareness

In the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked: How can retailers benefit from offering biological products for crop protection and crop enhancement?

Pam Marrone

Davis, Calif.

CEO and Founder of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

A: “We’re finding there’s a pretty low awareness of the biological category, although it’s growing dramatically because the growth of biologicals is outpacing the chemical segment. Globally, the growth of the biopesticide category is about 15% to 20%, and that’s far outpacing the chemical pesticides. As more growers ask for these products, retailers are paying attention and getting up to speed. We like to do educational seminars and work with our retailers to give them label updates and inform them about the products and what they’re best used on.”