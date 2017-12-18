AgPro Podcast: Cooperative Helps Farmers Track Precision Ag ROI

Question: What are you changing in 2018 to help grow your business?”

Glen Franzluebbers

Oakland, Neb.

Director of Professional Ag Services, Central Valley Ag

Answer: “We made the switch this fall to the FieldReveal system. This precision ag software allows for a more transparent and easier flow of data between customers and trusted local advisers. Previously, our precision ag program was driven by our precision ag specialists. But starting this fall, we want our customers to be more involved with our field sales agronomists by getting local agronomy and expert recommendations along with being able to be a part of the decision-making process. In addition, we believe the ROI of products and benefits to customers have to be primary focuses going forward.”