AgPro Podcast: Chuck Anderson with The Andersons

Chuck Anderson, vice president of sales & commercialization at The Andersons explains the company’s roots as well as today’s footprint–everything from Japanese golf courses, grain elevators and even cat litter.

As a member of the third-generation of the Anderson family he provides great details in how the Andersons serves its core markets today.

Two of its well-known divisions are fertilizer and its ag retail footprint, and Chuck also shares the company’s roots in serving the turf business. He shares how the company launched a humic acid product first in turf—and then once it was scalable—launched in ag.

“Turf is a great proving ground for new technology. In 2011, we created a product called Humic DG, a humic acid-based product. The manufacturing costs were high, as we had to take the inherent moisture out of the product in effort to make it easy to handle and easy to apply. The turf market was more accepting of the higher cost for the ease of handling. Once we achieved volume in sales and lowered the manufacturing costs, we were able to take the product to other markets. Today, sales volumes for Humic DG are split roughly 50/50 between agriculture and turf markets.”

