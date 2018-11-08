AgPro Podcast: Choosing Better Hybrids in 2019

On the AgPro Podcast, voices from the industry asked: From lessons learned in 2018, how are you helping farmers prepare for 2019?



 

Damon Smith

Madison, Wis.

Extension Field Crops Plant Pathologist, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A: When it comes to foliar disease, look really intently at hybrid choices right now. I am a little worried more tolerant hybrids may not have seed available, so look hard, and try to find things that performed well. Hybrids can tolerate a little bit more visual severity than we originally thought. If you had something that just didn’t work well on your farm this year, I think I’d be trying to go with something my neighbor had that looked a little bit better. Until we can get some better hybrid ratings, we’re going to have to do the best we can with the materials that we have.

